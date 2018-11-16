Coroner: Helicopter crashes into lake in central Alabama

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are working the scene of a helicopter crash in the waters of Lake Mitchell in Verbena, located in Chilton County.
WSFA 12 News spoke with Chilton County Coroner Aaron Ellison by phone around 3:30 p.m. Ellison, who is returning to the state from Washington, D.C., said he could confirm his office is coordinating with local, state and federal officials.
Ellison could not confirm any fatalities and initially said that "it is suspected to be a multi-fatal aircraft accident,” but later said “after further investigation, and review of flight plans, we now believe their to be only one fatality.”
Divers are in the waters where the aircraft went down, Ellison said.
The crash site is in the area of Cargile Creek, located on Lake Mitchell, according to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office. That’s about 50 miles north of Montgomery and 50 miles south of Birmingham near the geographical center of the state.
Details remain limited, but Chilton County Sheriff’s Assistant Chief Deputy Shane Mayfield said around 1:30 p.m. that “we haven’t discovered a body and witnesses saw no sign of life after the crash.” He added, “can’t confirm, but it doesn’t look hopeful,” regarding survivors.
It’s unclear how many people were aboard the chopper at the time it went down, nor is it clear exactly what caused the crash.
Mayfield said the helicopter belongs to law enforcement in the Columbus, Georgia area. It was assigned to a multi-agency drug task force.
WTMV-TV in Columbus is citing Sheriff Donna Tompkins of Muscogee County, GA. as stating the helicopter belongs to a multi-jurisdictional drug task force, Metro, that includes Muscogee, Harris and Russell counties, as well as Columbus and Phenix City police.
