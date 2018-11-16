Corey Smith concert brings big boost to downtown Albany

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - Georgia native and country singer, Corey Smith, took the stage at the Veterans Park Amphitheater in Downtown Albany on Thursday.
This comes after the concert was postponed because of extensive damage the week Hurricane Michael hit.
Some said despite recent crimes and weather conditions, Smith’s act is too huge to miss.
The General Manager of the Albany Civic Center said having such a huge act will help revitalize its facilities and bring life back to downtown Albany.
Staff at the Civic Center said they’ve been working all day to install more lights for the safety of all concert goers. They said this is one of the first concerts here since the storm, and they’re well prepared.
“The Amphitheater has been very under used in past years and this is just another step we’re trying to take,” said Josh Small, the general manager for the Albany Civic Center.
Revitalizing Downtown Albany is the main goal for the new managers of the Albany Civic Center facilities.
“So we’re very excited about the Corey Smith show tonight. It’s something that we worked on for quite a bit. And now obviously, we’ve had to change the date since the Hurricane came in,” explained Small.
The well-known country artist was supposed to perform the weekend after Hurricane Michael hit.
Instead he performed on Thursday night. And now, it’s for a cause.
“We also decided to bring in a charity. The charity is actually the COAD. The Albany Relief and Recovery. We will be donating $1 per ticket of the proceeds,” said Small.
Leaders said Smith will also donate as well.
“I feel like this will be a great opportunity for the community to come back together, especially after the big storm hit,” said Jordan Denson, a concert goer.
When it comes to safety, Denson said she feels patrols from law enforcement will make sure this opportunity stays secure.
“I do believe our police department and the sheriff’s department will have everything handled. And if anything does happen, I put my trust in them that everything will be taken care of in a quick matter,” said Denson.
Small said the safety for all concert goers will not be an issue.
“We will be fully covered with our in-house security staff as well as Albany police,” said Small.
Overall, concert goers said this act is just too big to miss.
“Hopefully it’ll bring in really good money for the community as well and give everyone a chance to be excited for something again,” said Denson.
Small said they will have the concert area blocked off so outsiders will not have access. He also said they acquired more lights for the safety of potentially hundreds of concert attendees.
