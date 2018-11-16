Commission chairman criticized for ‘master race’ comment during public meeting in KS

LEAVENWORTH, KS (KSHB/CNN) - The Leavenworth County Board of County Commission Chairman is under fire for apparently racist comments critics, but that chairman, Louis Klemp, who leaves office in two months, is not apologizing.
“He should resign. I don’t care if he’s got two days left. He should resign,” said Robert Holland, Leavenworth County commissioner.
During a commission meeting Tuesday, after a presentation about a development study, Klemp said to a black woman, “I don’t want you to think I am picking on you. Because we are part of the master race. You have a gap in your teeth. We are part of the master race. Don’t you forget that.”
“I was shocked. I was in disbelief,” Holland said. “I don’t know if he was talking about him and her, the commission, I don’t understand. But as far as I am concerned, there is no master race.”
In a statement released Thursday, the Leavenworth City Commission denounced Klemp’s comments and urged him to resign.
“The City Commission unequivocally denounces the use of “master race” or any other language that has historic ties to racism, division and bigotry in any setting at any time.”
Klemp, when eventually reached for comment, said, “Do you know anything about race? Do you know anything about race? And turn the idiot machine off."
This is not the first time Klemp’s comments have caused controversy.
Last year, the appointed commissioner came under fire when he spoke about the county’s holiday schedule: “Not everybody does them all because we have Robert E. Lee. Oh God. Robert E. Lee, wonderful part of history.”
He later apologized, saying “after reviewing my recent comments I found disappointing, disappointing and lacking in clarity.”
After Tuesday’s comments, he’s not issuing an apology.
“I’m ashamed of one of our commissioners and what he has done. We shouldn’t be labeled as Leavenworth County, the racist county and that’s the way I feel we are being labeled,” Holland said.
