Cold morning leads to cool afternoon

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Be sure to bundle up before heading out the door this morning. Freeze warnings and Frost Advisories blanket much of southwest Georgia. In the low to mid 30s this morning. We’ll warm up to near 60° by this afternoon with sunny skies.
The dry weather continues into the weekend. Mid to upper 60s for Saturday under sunny skies.
Even warmer as we head into Sunday with highs pushing 70 degrees under plenty of sun.
The dry and sunny weather continues into Thanksgiving week with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
