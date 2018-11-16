Chehaw will have the Christmas Train in December

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael caused so much damage that even Santa himself won’t be able to make it out to Chehaw this year.
But staff said they’re still planning on keeping the holiday spirit alive this season, and you should, too.
Chehaw had to cancel its annual Festival of Lights this year but it will still be operating the Chehaw Christmas Train.
You and your family can go out and take a 20 minute train ride along a track filled with Christmas and holiday lights.
There will also be hot cocoa, s’mores and other treats for you while you wait for the train.
“We’re pretty disappointed we don’t get to do the full Festival of Lights. I know some families, this is their tradition, so they’re going to be a little disappointed, too. But please still come out, bring the holiday spirit with you, because it will still be a great time out here,” said Morgan Burnette, the director of guest and public relations.
The train runs December 13 through 16, 20 through 24 and the 26 through the 29 from 6 p.m to 9 p.m.
The tickets are $6 per ride.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.