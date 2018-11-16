Boil water advisory for Cairo lifted

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - The city of Cairo is no longer under a boil water advisory.
The advisory was issued on November 14 because of a water main break on the water line at the airport, according to the Grady County School District’s Facebook page.
Now that the advisory is lifted, Southwest Health District Environmental Health Director Justin Smith recommends establishments flush water through their water fixtures for three to five minutes before resuming regular business operations.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.