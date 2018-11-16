Arrests made in Bainbridge armed robberies, burglaries

Later that night around 1 a.m., police were sent to Walmart in reference to man entering the store with blood and wounds on his face. The man said he had been asleep in his apartment at Landmark Apartments when someone kicked in his door and entered his apartment. He told officers that three men came into his bedroom, and attacked him. He stated that he was struck multiple times with a gun and used a knife to try to defend himself. Two additional men were also asleep in the apartment when the break-in occurred. One of them was approached in his bedroom, pushed against the wall, and his cellphone was taken. The third resident said he had also been asleep in his bedroom when he was attacked and struck on the head with a gun. The men rummaged through the apartment before leaving.