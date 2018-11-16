Arrests made in Bainbridge armed robberies, burglaries

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety has made three arrests involving numerous recent burglaries and armed robberies, including the theft of 13 semi-automatic pistols from Flint River Outfitters on November 12.
On Thursday, November 15, James Earl Jenkins, 22, and Michael Rashad Jones, 23, were arrested. Both are charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon and burglary. Friday morning, the third suspect, DeMarcus Smith, was arrested and is being transported to the Decatur County Jail.
Police said all three broke into Flint River Outfitters on Monday night and stole 13 semi-automatic pistols. They also have been tied to multiple incidents involving firearms since the robbery occurred.
According to a press release, those incidents include:
The first occurred on Tuesday, November 13 at Jamestown Apartments. A resident heard a knock on his door around 9 p.m. When he opened the door, he saw three males wearing black hoodies and dark pants. One pointed a pistol at him. The resident slammed the door and prevented the suspects from entering.
That same night around 10 p.m., an armed robbery occurred at Hutto McIver Apartments involving a pizza delivery person. The delivery person said he was returning to his vehicle when he heard a gun cock behind him and footsteps. He stopped and turned around and a male pointed a pistol at his chest. The suspect demanded his money and his delivery apron, then ordered him to lay on the ground. When the delivery driver was on the ground, the suspect took off running.
On Wednesday, November 14 around 6:30 p.m., a man was walking west on Green Street approaching Fleming Street when a male on a moped scooter approached. The man got off of the moped and pulled out a gun, pointed it at him, and then grabbed him by the neck. The suspect then demanded that he give him his money. The suspect then got back on the moped and traveled west on Green Street.
That same night around 8:00 p.m, a man was on the property of Landmark Apartments when three males approached with guns. They demanded money, and then struck the man on the side of his head with one of the guns.
Later that night around 1 a.m., police were sent to Walmart in reference to man entering the store with blood and wounds on his face. The man said he had been asleep in his apartment at Landmark Apartments when someone kicked in his door and entered his apartment. He told officers that three men came into his bedroom, and attacked him. He stated that he was struck multiple times with a gun and used a knife to try to defend himself. Two additional men were also asleep in the apartment when the break-in occurred. One of them was approached in his bedroom, pushed against the wall, and his cellphone was taken. The third resident said he had also been asleep in his bedroom when he was attacked and struck on the head with a gun. The men rummaged through the apartment before leaving.
