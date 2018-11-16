Albany leaders to host town hall on holiday safety

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With the holiday season here, Albany’s City Commissioner Jon Howard will be hosting a town hall meeting on safety awareness and safety solutions on Saturday.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said the end of September to early February is usually robbery season.
Due to this, the town hall meeting will address solutions and educate businesses and homeowners on how to be more aware.
At the town hall meeting, Persley will discuss how residents and business owners should look out for scam artists, identity and motor vehicle theft, burglaries and bank and credit fraud.
Persley said that during the holidays, people are out looking to take what shoppers buy at stores and large amounts of cash. He explained that this meeting is a part of ongoing efforts to keep you safe and knowledgeable of what could happen.
“We want businesses, homeowners to all be more aware of your surroundings. Businesses, people always looking for an opportunity. That’s why we’re encouraging businesses to try to be a fortress,” said Persley.
Persley also said it’s important for you to remember they offer escort services for when leaving businesses, coming into work, or even bank runs.
He also said they have the same service for homeowners who are concerned with their neighborhoods.
The town hall meeting will be held at the East Albany Community Center on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.
Chief Persley also said there will be a Business Watch Meeting on Monday at the Law Enforcement Center at 6 p.m.
