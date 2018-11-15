Verdict handed down in Mike Hill trial

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A verdict has been handed down in a trial where a man was charged with killing another in 2014.
Mike Hill was found guilty of six of the eight charges he was facing Thursday afternoon.
The guilty verdict includes one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm.
No verdict was reached on one count of malice murder and one count of possession.
Hill was charged four years ago for the death of Ricky Kegler, 27, which happened in a mobile home park off Johnson Road.
