Tifton Co. students donate blood after nationwide shortage

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Dozens of Tifton County High School students stepped up to the urgent call for blood donations on Wednesday.
The American Red Cross set up at the school to help replenish the more than 20,000 shortage in donations.
Students lined the gym to help offset the decline in numbers, caused in part by Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Florence.
The Red Cross said the shortage could affect hospital patients, so it’s setting up shop at several spots in Southwest Georgia.
“Anyone can donate, it doesn’t matter your blood type," said Bethany Howard, the account manager for the American Red Cross. "Type O is a shortage because it is something that goes to anyone. But anyone who’s willing to come out and donate or anyone who’s willing to sponsor, we definitely would take anybody right now.”
Organizers said they need more than 20,000 pints a day to make sure that every patient can have full access to donations.
To find out how you can give blood or to host a donation bank, call (478) 508-2752
