Student signs division 1 golf scholarship

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - One student in Valdosta is making history.
Senior Padgett Chitty of Valdosta High School signed a letter of intent to receive a golf scholarship to attend Central Michigan University.
Chitty is one of only two students from Valdosta High School to sign a division one scholarship for golf.
“I know Dory Carter did and Dory Carter is like a huge inspiration to me. So, it’s like, I did it, all these years of hard work paid off, which is really nice," said Chitty.
Chitty said she that she knew Central Michigan was the school for her when she visited for the campus tour and when she met the coach. She said she is excited to have a coach that will push her while in college.
Chitty was also proud to demonstrate that you can be an athlete and a scholar.
