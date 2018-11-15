S. Korea's 'Garlic Girls' accuse coaches of derailing team

In their letter to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee last week, Kim Eun-jung, Kim Seon-yeong, Kim Cho-hee, and sisters Kim Yeong-ae and Kim Yeong-mi accused former Korean Curling Federation vice-president Kim Kyung-doo of verbal abuse and team coaches of giving unreasonable orders and subjecting their lives to excessive control. In Thursday's news conference, the curlers said coaches instructed them what to say in interviews and closely monitored their private lives after training hours, scolding them if they met with athletes from rival teams. Letters and presents sent by fans "were already ripped open" before they reached the curlers, Kim Seon-yeong said.