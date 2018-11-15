As rain ends colder air takes over

Tomorrow night colder air rapidly filters in dropping lows into the low-mid 30s with patchy frost Friday morning. It’s the season’s first freezing temperatures and frost. Full sunshine Friday with a warming trend. Lows will range from the low-mid 30s to upper 40s with highs low 50s to upper 60s into next week. This extended dry and seasonably mild period looks to hold through Thanksgiving Day . Rain possibly returns Thursday night into Friday.