Missing elite Chinese university alumni spark outcry

In this photo provided by the Jasic Workers Support Group and taken Aug 2018, Zhang Shengye, a recent graduate of Peking University takes part in a group photo after a campaign to support worker's right by in Dezhou city in Guangdong province. Students and alumni of several Chinese universities are sounding the alarm over the apparent detention of more than a dozen young labor activists including Zhang Shengye, a recent graduate of Peking University, seen at the right standing row, who has been missing since the weekend. (Jasic Workers Support Group via AP) (AP)