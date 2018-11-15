Lowndes High takes money and goods to Seminole Co. Schools

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Representatives from one Lowndes County school headed to Seminole County with a check for $13,000 and a variety of supplies.
About two weeks ago, WALB shared the story of Lowndes High “adopting” Seminole County Schools and collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Michael.
“It really means a lot to me. I was very concerned after the hurricane hit that I wouldn’t be able to make an impact. I’m very happy to be a small part of what Lowndes High School has done for Seminole County," said James Corbett, a Lowndes High School teacher.
The original goal for the school was to raise $3,300, representing $1 for every student and staff member at the school.
With the help of the community, they made almost four times that amount in cash and supplies.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.