Local school system shows support for World Diabetes Day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Wednesday is World Diabetes Day and one south Georgia school system showed their support by wearing blue.
Student and staff in The Lee County School System decked out in blue today.
Two students at Lee County Primary School have Type one diabetes.
The school’s Physical Education Teacher Jackie Duke said he knows the struggles of diabetes personally.
“Being a parent of a type one diabetic, my daughter was diagnosed a little over three years ago. So, I know the struggle’s real and I just hope we can continue to work for a cure,” said Duke.
According to the World Health Organization, around 1-point-6 million people died because of diabetes in 2016.
