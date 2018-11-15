Lee County Middle School East to host Community Circle

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Students at Lee County Middle School East will show off some of the things they have learned so far this school year Thursday night.
The students will showcase their project-based learning projects and STEM projects at the event.
One staff member said this hands-on learning is crucial for the 21st century work place.
“We just want to showcase their talents and let people see what they’re doing. Let parents come in and see, the community members. We’ve had a lot of community partners come in and volunteer their time and money to help us carry out a lot of these projects and we want them to see what the kids are doing with it,” said LCMS-East Instructional Support Specialist Erin Peavy.
The school is also hosting a silent auction during the event to support the students.
The public is welcome to attend.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the school located on Firetower Road.
