3 Lady Jets sign to Power 5 basketball schools

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - South Georgia Technical college had what head coach James Frey called an unprecedented signing day.
NCAA early signing period opened today, and 3 Lady jets players took advantage.
Eached of them signed letters of intent with a Division I power 5 conference team school.
Ricka Jackson inked with Texas Tech to play BIG 12 basketball.
She's a 5-10 sophomore who hails from Hawaii.
Bigue Sarr made it official with Oklahoma State.
The 6-foot-3 center comes by way of Senegal and will join Jackson in the Big 12.
And Fatou Pouye also calls Senegal home.
Next year home will be in the BIG 10. The forward inked with Illinois.
“I’m just excited for them," said James Frey. "They’re getting great young people who are going to do well at that level and I’m excited to watch on TV next year our young ladies running up and down that floor. It’s great for South Georgia Tech and its great for them.”
The Lady Jets were ranked No. 11 in the nation in the NJCAA this preseason.
