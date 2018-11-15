GA House approves $270M in hurricane aid

ATLANTA, GA (AP) - The state House has overwhelmingly approved $270 million in funding to aid communities in southern Georgia devastated by Hurricane Michael.
The House voted 162-1 Thursday to pass the relief money sought by Governor Nathan Deal, who called lawmakers into a special session after the storm struck in October.
The new funding includes $55 million in emergency aid to farmers whose cotton, pecan and vegetable crops were ruined by the hurricane. It also has $20 million to help timber growers clear vast acreage of trees snapped and shattered during the storm.
House Appropriations Chairman Terry England, a Republican from Auburn, said: “This may well just be a start to what we need to do.”
Only one lawmaker, Republican Representative Matt Gurtler of Tiger, voted against the spending.
The budget bill now goes to the state Senate.
