Federal judge makes ruling in lawsuit filed by Stacey Abrams’ campaign

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A federal judge is requiring counties to count absentee ballots thrown out over a birth date issue. However, any provisional ballot or absentee ballot cast out of county will not count.
The ruling comes in the lawsuit filed by Stacey Abrams and her campaign trying to get all of those votes counted. This means hundreds of votes that Abrams and her team were hoping for will not be counted.
Every county except Gwinnett County has certified their results. They expect to do so on Thursday.
Wednesday, Abrams' campaign doubled down on their claims of suppression by Kemp when he was Secretary of State. They’re demanding the state count every vote before certifying the results.
Kemp’s campaign issued a statement, saying in part, “No pending court decision changes that mathematical fact. This race is over. Brian Kemp is Governor-Elect.”
