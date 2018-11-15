Dougherty Co. School System responds to bus fight that led to student injury

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Several people reached out to WALB about an Albany Middle School student who was visibly injured during a fight on a school bus and the parents weren’t contacted by the school about the incident. So, we reached out to officials to find out what happened.
On Wednesday, Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Kenneth Dyer expressed his disappointment over the student’s parents not being notified about the school bus fight.
Dyer said the bus was en route to Albany Middle School when two students got into a fight.
One student had visible injuries.
Dyer said that the bus driver took the students into the school where the child who was injured received medical care and a bag of ice for her face.
Dyer said he is very disappointed that the school did not contact the child’s parents.
“I am displeased with the way it was handled. We should have contacted the parents. Anytime you have a student with visible injuries, you should contact the parent and let them know and we have made that abundantly clear. Even this morning at our principal meeting, I reiterated that the safety and concern of our students is our first and foremost priority," said Dyer.
Dyer said that the student was asked at the school if he or she wanted the school to contact their family and the student said no, but Dyer said the parent should always be contacted when there is an injury.
