Dougherty Co. inmate earns GED

DOUGHERTY, GA (WALB) - A Dougherty County inmate got a second chance on Wednesday after graduating with his GED.
Jacob Ross Wooley, 18, graduated Wednesday at the Dougherty County Jail.
Deputies said that Wooley completed the GED program in just three months.
The GED program is a partnership between the jail and Albany Technical College and there has been more than 30 inmates that have graduated.
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said funds for inmate education come through donations from the community.
“This is no cost to our tax payers of Dougherty County,” said Sproul. “The money that’s used for this program comes from donors, people who just want to give to this program.”
Inmates at the jail can enroll in the program by registering through the jail kiosks, where they’re selected by deputies.
Officials also said that if an inmate is selected and gets out of jail before getting their GED, they can finish the program at Albany Tech.