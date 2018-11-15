Dogherty Co. wraps up ballot certification

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County had to have its ballot certification completed by Tuesday.
The ballot certifications were required to be at the Georgia State Patrol office by 10 a.m. on Wednesday in order to be sent off to Atlanta.
WALB spoke with Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson and she said the main thing she wants to tell the community is just to continue to be patient for the results of the governor’s race.
“There are laws and guidelines for everything, so know that the laws are being followed and we are just waiting to see just like everyone else is," explained Nickerson.
Nickerson said that they are now getting ready for any potential runoffs.
