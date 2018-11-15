D-SNAP registration wraps up in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - D-SNAP, or the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, was brought in after Hurricane Michael ripped through Southwest Georgia.
John Anderson, the chief deputy division director, said their time in Albany has been rewarding.
“For the most part here in Albany, and I have been hearing from other counties as well, there have been a lot of people that have been very gracious for us to have this program. And last night, I was walking with an elderly woman who was telling me about that she has never received assistance like this before and how appreciative she was to be able to restock her freezer," said Anderson.
D-SNAP was in Albany for seven days and Anderson said they did face a few challenges.
“Seventh day here, we have learned a lot during this week and some of the challenges we faced have been more about people going from larger counties, going to smaller counties. We have had some challenges finding hotel space for people who come in from other parts of the state because we do have to bring people into the state," explained Anderson.
Though there were challenges, Anderson said they are happy so many people were helped in such a difficult time.
“We are so happy to be here in the community and be able to provide this important benefit to people who are getting back on their feet after a disaster situation,” said Anderson.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.