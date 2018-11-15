Bainbridge hosts ‘Remember Our Fallen in Georgia’ memorial

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) -The Bainbridge historical museum is presenting Remember Our Fallen from Georgia in downtown Bainbridge.
The memorial features those who lost their lives in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. It shows all those from Georgia who gave their lives fighting for our freedom.
Roslyn Palmer is the president of the Historical Society and said that this is a great way for family members to see their loved ones honored around Georgia.
“It’s just very moving and I think everyone’s just enjoyed having the chance to get up close and personal to see who they were," said Palmer. "Each of the pictures, this is someone from Brinson up here. It tells you when they were killed, how they were killed, where they were killed and their family picture’s by it.”
Bainbridge had the opportunity and pleasure of hosting the Remember Our Fallen from Georgia for Veterans Day this year. which gave friends and families the opportunity to pay tribute to those who lost their lives, fighting for what they love."
This is the first time Bainbridge has hosted the memorial, featuring 208 of the finest from the United States armed forces.
Giving the communities the opportunity to pay tribute to those who sacrificed so much.
“I saw it this summer,” said Palmer. “I’m on the city council here, went to the Georgia Municipal Association convention in Savannah. Saw it there and thought, we gotta have it in Bainbridge.”
Palmer knew how much this would mean to the community, giving family members a chance to see their sons, daughters, fathers, mother and friends, recognized for their selfless actions.
“You see their families and they’re from all over Georgia," said Palmer. "You see recognition here from Brinson, Iron city, Arlington, Thomasville, Adel, Valdosta.”
The notes that hang next to the pictures are from loved ones who have made a visit and left a note, making sure that they know they are always in their hearts.
Even a few have letters written from their soldiers, leaving their last letters home.
“'Hey guys if you’re reading this it’s because I didn’t come home from Iraq,' and it’s his letter home," said Palmer. "Very very touching.”
