After midterms, Democratic hopefuls eye early-voting states

Ahead of the 2018 midterms, former Vice President Joe Biden stumped in the state with Democratic gubernatorial nominee James Smith. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at a "Medicare for All" rally, organized by the South Carolina arm of Our Revolution, an offshoot of Sanders' 2016 White House bid. Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti campaigned with Democratic congressional candidate Sean Carrigan, telling AP he got a warm reception from voters, who see him "as a fighter, someone who could potentially take down Donald Trump." Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder spoke at a Charleston NAACP gathering.