Widespread heavy rain before drying out.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Tuesday evening rain diminishing however light rain/drizzle likely overnight. Cooler air continues to filters in behind a cold front which combines for a chilly wet Wednesday. Expect steady mid 50s with periods of heavy rain Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ for most while our northern counties could received 2-3″. There’s a Flash Flood Watch from Stewart to Wilcox County until Thursday 7AM. Rain ends by midday Thursday followed by gradual clearing and chilly highs low 50s.