Widespread heavy rain before drying out.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Tuesday evening rain diminishing however light rain/drizzle likely overnight. Cooler air continues to filters in behind a cold front which combines for a chilly wet Wednesday. Expect steady mid 50s with periods of heavy rain Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ for most while our northern counties could received 2-3″. There’s a Flash Flood Watch from Stewart to Wilcox County until Thursday 7AM. Rain ends by midday Thursday followed by gradual clearing and chilly highs low 50s.
Finally bright sunshine takes over Friday. Still chilly with lows mid-upper 30s and highs low-upper 50s into the weekend. An extended dry period continues with moderating temperatures week lows return to the 40s and highs upper 60s Sunday into early week.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.