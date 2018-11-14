Valdosta Police Department sees decrease in murders

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Police are investigating the third murder of the year in the city. This is a big drop in comparison to 2017.
According to the Valdosta Police Department, up until this point last year, there were eight different murders in the city.
That means that there have been less than half the murders there were this time last year.
Valdosta Police Department Captain Kari Williams said that, in part, she believes it’s because of the investigative work done by the department.
“We consistently are able to clear cases way above the national average, better than a lot of agencies. We hope that translates into people realizing that if they are going to commit crimes in the city of Valdosta, they will be found," said Williams.
Williams said they do not know the exact reason, but she said she hopes it means people are starting to value life more.
The captain said she believes that Valdosta is becoming an even safer place to live.
“Overall, I think the majority of Valdostans go about their day, go about their work day, go about shopping and go about spending the weekend with their children and feel completely safe," explained Williams.
Williams hopes this leads to a trending decrease in homicides in the coming years.
