Thomasville residents shocked over recent shootings

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Thomasville Police need help to curb a recent spike in violent crime in the city after two shootings within two weeks.
Residents living in the area along Wright Street, where those shootings, took place told WALB they’re still surprised by the news.
Investigators said there is a way to help stop it — warning police before that aggressive behavior turns violent.
Thomasville Police said prevention is key to stopping violent crimes.
“If you’re aware of these types of disagreements, or these types of ongoing feuds and disputes, go ahead and gives us a call,” said Capt. Maurice Holmes.
An anonymous call helps officers find aggressors and prevent violence crime.
“Allow us to go in and investigate. You never know, you may prevent someone from losing their life," said Holmes.
Akelious Hardy, 32, was shot in the head on Oct. 31.
The suspects in that incident, Micharius Johnson and Braden Davis, are in the Thomas County Jail facing murder charges.
Holmes said this is one of those cases that should’ve never happened.
“When you have people that go out and continuously use firearms as a result of them being angry, or in a dispute, a spur of the moment thing that’s going to have a lifetime effect, or end the life of someone... it’s pretty impactful," said Holmes.
Residents said this level of violence is unusual for a typically quiet neighborhood but, after a second shooting Sunday night, they said they worry these crimes may become more frequent.
