Thomas Co. Central hosts annual Winter Special Olympic games

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - For more than three decades, Thomas County Central High School has hosted the Winter Special Olympic Games.
More than 100 athletes participated in this year’s event.
Several Thomas County Central students, including Adam Tedder, volunteered to be a team leader.
Tedder said he was eager to be a part of the games and help the young athletes compete.
“Just to play the sports with them, I know they don’t get to do things like this often. Just to see the smiles on their faces as they compete and have fun. That’s what it’s all about," said Tedder.
Gloria Hanna, program director, said after this event, they’ll move on to compete in basketball at the state level in Marietta.
Hanna also said there’ll be opportunities for the athletes to qualify in team and individual categories.
