Reward offered in Bainbridge gun heist

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - A $1,500 reward has been posted for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in the theft of 13 guns from a store in Bainbridge.
Late Monday night, November 12th, Bainbridge Public Safety Officers were dispatched to Flint River Outfitters on North Clay Street in reference to an alarm.
Police saw that windows had been broken out of the store, and found a rock on the floor inside. A door located at the back of the building also had marks on it indicating that someone tried to get in that way.
The power to the building had been turned off at the breaker box located behind the building. Police saw that multiple gun display cases were smashed, but it seemed that no other property was missing.
These guns were taken in the burglary--
Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # HMM4817
Smith & Wesson Shield 10035 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # HND8328
Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # HNB1210
Smith & Wesson 380 Shield EZ .380 Caliber Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # NCK9827
Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # PDM7657
SCCY CPX-1 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial #656907
SCCY CPX-1 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial #656915
SCCY CPX-1 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # 706828
SCCY CPX-1 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # 706835
Taurus Spectrum .380 Caliber Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # 1F090947
Taurus Spectrum .380 Caliber Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # 1F112174
Taurus 605 Poly .357 Caliber Revolver – Serial # KS89908
Walther PK380 .380 Caliber Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # WB138780
Please call Investigator Chris Jordan at 229-515-0091 or Bainbridge Public Safety at 229-248-2038 if you have any information.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.