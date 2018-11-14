Reward offered in Bainbridge gun heist

Bainbridge Public Safety
November 14, 2018 at 2:11 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 2:14 PM

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - A $1,500 reward has been posted for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in the theft of 13 guns from a store in Bainbridge.

Late Monday night, November 12th, Bainbridge Public Safety Officers were dispatched to Flint River Outfitters on North Clay Street in reference to an alarm.

Police saw that windows had been broken out of the store, and found a rock on the floor inside. A door located at the back of the building also had marks on it indicating that someone tried to get in that way.

The power to the building had been turned off at the breaker box located behind the building. Police saw that multiple gun display cases were smashed, but it seemed that no other property was missing.

These guns were taken in the burglary--

Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # HMM4817

Smith & Wesson Shield 10035 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # HND8328

Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # HNB1210

Smith & Wesson 380 Shield EZ .380 Caliber Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # NCK9827

Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # PDM7657

SCCY CPX-1 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial #656907

SCCY CPX-1 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial #656915

SCCY CPX-1 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # 706828

SCCY CPX-1 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # 706835

Taurus Spectrum .380 Caliber Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # 1F090947

Taurus Spectrum .380 Caliber Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # 1F112174

Taurus 605 Poly .357 Caliber Revolver – Serial # KS89908

Walther PK380 .380 Caliber Semi-Automatic Pistol – Serial # WB138780

Please call Investigator Chris Jordan at 229-515-0091 or Bainbridge Public Safety at 229-248-2038 if you have any information.

