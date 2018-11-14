PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/14/18): Sanders helped the Trojans to round 2

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Lee County has been so dominant this football season, individual players haven’t put up gaudy stat lines.
That reigned true in round one of the postseason, but Daveon Sanders was still a major key to the team advancing.
Lee county eliminated Mundy's Mill Friday night 48-13.
Daveon Sanders scored two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing.
The senior slot back added 20 yards rushing and 58 yards receiving in the round one victory.
The Trojans offense put the game out of reach early this past Friday night, and Sanders feels that’s important in do or die game.
“It’s real important because you don’t want to get in the hole, and get back and depend on the defense to make plays and win the game for us," said Sanders.
"We’ve got real good skill players and offensive line and good skill players, and everyone can make plays and score touchdowns.”
Lee County remains the top team in Class 6-A as they look to repeat as state champs.
They host round 2 vs. Effingham County Friday night.
