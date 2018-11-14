PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/13/18): Toole over the top to Warren

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The weeks are rapidly winding down in high school football, but the play is picking up.
From round one of the postseason, here’s the top highlight of the weekend.
Lee County took down Mundy’s Mill 48-13 Friday night in Leesburg.
Quarterback Kyle Toole has a play action pass that went deep downfield to a streaking Artavius Warren for a 40-yard touchdown connection in the 2nd quarter.
This made it a 4-possession game, and the Trojans never looked back.
Lee County hosts Effingham County this Friday night in round 2.
