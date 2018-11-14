Perfect regular season just the start for Pelham

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - Pelham completed its first ever perfect regular season this year.
Fresh off a first round bye, they’re now just 4 wins away from their first ever state title.
They aren't looking too far ahead though.
First up is ECI.
The Bulldogs run the ball early and often. Pelham will have to fill the gaps and have good pursuit on the ball from kickoff to the final buzzer in order to secure a win.
But Pelham closed the Regular season with the number one offense and number 2 defense in Class-A public.
Their confidence is at an all-time high.
“Just building confidence," said Dondrial Pinkins. "I think our guys are at a point now where regardless of who is on the other side of that ball, they feel like we can compete and win ballgames. We just want to go out and execute and try to win another ballgame Friday night.”
“It’s the little things that matter," said senior running back and linebacker Javoris Williams. "Just make sure you do the little things, and big things can happen.”
Kickoff is at 7:30 friday night in Pelham.
Since they earned the No. 4 seed, if the Hornets keep winning, their first possible road game this postseason would be in the semifinals.
