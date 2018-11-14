Panthers making quarterfinal debut for first time since 2008

CHULA, GA (WALB) - The Tiftarea Panthers have found themselves in a position that they haven't been in since 2008.
That, is in the Quarterfinal round of the GISA playoffs.
That’s also the last time the Panthers have won the region, as they now are in the hunt for their first state championship since 1992.
The Panthers haven't seen a loss since October 27th of 2017... when they fell in the first round just a year ago.
But the Panthers have a new head coach, who hasn’t even seen his first loss since taking the position.
The Panthers team has been all around exceptional this season, scoring a region high 39 points per game... and region low, only allowing 7 points per game.
Head coach Erik Soliday said his team is focusing in on this weeks match-up against Trinity Christian and knows they need to be ready to defend their house.
“Well just focus on the little things," said Soliday. "Techniques, because when we get to this point, every team is good football team. Usually the only thing that separates you is technique. You got to be good at everything you do at this point. All those little things that we talk about at this point, they matter now.”
The Tiftarea Panthers square off against Trinity Christian in Chula Friday at 7:30 P.M.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.