No. 8 Eagles hosting No. 9 Commerce in postseason opener

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - Mitchell County is at home this Friday coming off a first-round bye.
the Eagles last time out was a loss to Pelham in the Region 1-A championship.
Mitchell County looks to rebound from the rivalry defeat against a stout Commerce team.
Commerce has the 8th stingiest defense in the class, just two spots behind Mitchell (6th).
The Eagles also have the edge because they’re coming off a bye week where they were able to get healthy and tighten up loose ends.
“Anytime you get more time to prepare, you should be better for it," said 2nd year head coach Deshon Brock.
"So we spent that time working on the basics, fundamentals, wrapping up the ball, securing the ball, making sure we’ve got our reads correct, because a team like commerce with the triple option, everybody has to do their job.”
“In the weight room we’re pushing them harder,” said senior linebacker TJ Smith. “Put more weight on the bars, come out here execute more. Scout team, we need more reps, just play hard, physical.”
Commerce at Mitchell County kicks off at 7:30 in Camilla.
The Eagles are looking to make their second straight trip to the quarterfinals under Deshon Brock.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.