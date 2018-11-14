More criminals sentenced for Meth selling

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Four people associated with a massive Methamphetamine ring operating in Moultrie were sentenced in Albany Federal Court, Tuesday, November 13, 2018, by Judge Leslie J. Abrams.
United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler said the sentences make a total of 25 sentencings related to the same illegal drug distribution ring.
Authorities estimate that the group was responsible for the distribution of more than 20 kilograms of the drug. From May until November 2016, an organization of 30 people distributed Methamphetamine in and around Moultrie.
Some of these transactions also occurred in Atlanta, and parts of Florida, including at the Georgia-Florida sate line.
The criminals sentenced Tuesday, November 13,2018 are as follows
Brenda Trimble age 32 of Moultrie, pled guilty on February 14,2018 to Distribution of Methamphetamine. Trimble was sentenced to 132 months to serve, 4 years supervised release.
Michael Stamper age 35 of Moultrie, pled guilty on April 25,2018 to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Stamper was sentenced to 180 months to serve, 5 years supervised release.
Christin Johnson age 33 of Coolidge, pled guilty on April 25,2078 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Johnson was sentenced to 90 months to serve, 5 years supervised release.
Will Barron age 30 of Monticello, FL, pled guilty on February 14,2018 to Conspiracy to Possess Meth Intent to Distribute controlled substances. Barron was sentenced to 96 months to serve, 5 years supervised release.
“These individuals are part of a large, illegal operation distributing one of the most deadly drugs today,” said Charles E. Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “Each had a role in moving Methamphetamine across Georgia, into our smaller communities and larger cities. Dismantling this ring makes our state safer, and I credit the tenacious efforts of more than a dozen law enforcement agencies and our committed prosecutorial team that joined together to successfully end this meth operation.”
The following individuals were sentenced the week of October 22-26, 2018
Borris Fuller age 41 of Moultrie, Shundrez Fuller age 21 of Tallahassee, FL, Walter Treanor age 36 of Pelham, Rebecca Lawrence age 47 of Deleon Springs, FL, Leory Valdez age 33 of Moultrie, Artaviouis Williams age 33, of Moultrie, Derrick Wright age 31, of Moultrie, Heather Crawford age 36, of Cecil, Cedric Butts age 29, of Moultrie, Shaquese Mclntyre age 22, of Moultrie, Marcus Andrews age 35, of Bristol, FL, Sharon Blackwell age 46, of Moultrie, Samuel Butler age 56, of Crawford, FL, Michael Dampier age 45, of Doerun, Devin Dorminey age 23, of Lake City, FL, Leroy Haynes age 41, of Norman Park, Michael Kulak age 45, of Deleon Springs, FL, Stephanie McMurphy age 39, of Adel, Avery Norman age 37, of Moultrie, Cambrick Taylor age 22, of Moultrie, and Melissa Valdez Williams age 30, of Moultrie...
The case was investigated by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, Colquitt County Sheriff s Office, Crisp County Sheriff s Office, Tift County Sheriff s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Grady County Sherifls Office, Berrien County Sheriff s Office, Cook County Sheriff s Office, Leon County Florida Sheriff s Office, Volusia County Florida Bureau of Investigation and Moultrie Police Department.
Assistant United States Attorney Leah E. McEwen is prosecuting the case for the United States
