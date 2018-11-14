Months left for storm clean up in Cairo

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - It could take several months for people living and working in Cairo to see Hurricane Michael storm debris removed.
Although hundreds of people are still dealing with Hurricane Michael’s impact, some were in good spirits and are staying patient as crews pick up debris.
Carlton Flowers said that he’s encouraged to see crews still working long hours to restore the town.
“They’re coming by, picking up trash, slowly but surely. So, it’s just a waiting process," explained Flowers.
Flowers said it was a scary night when Michael came through. Especially, when a tree came crashing through his roof.
“Ah, it was devastating," said Flowers.
Flowers said that when he saw the amount of destruction Hurricane Michael left behind in Cairo, he was floored.
“You can never imagine. We would never think anything like this would happen here in our hometown,” said Flowers.
But, after the unimaginable happened, he understands why the clean up process will be long.
“Believe me, it’s a long process, but we still hoping and praying that everything is going to work out.” said Flowers
City leaders said that if you want your yard debris to be picked-up free of charge, make sure it’s placed by your curb. They also said you should not mix in other debris into your storm debris pile or they won’t collect it.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.