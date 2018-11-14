Lowndes Co. community plans to continue honoring vets

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - The Lowndes County-Valdosta community is planning to continue honoring the veterans of our area for years to come with the annual Veteran’s Day program.
On Monday, city leaders, residents and students gathered at Lowndes High School to thank veterans everywhere for their service.
“It’s a lot of veterans that gave a lot and should be always recognized. Behind every good city is the veterans leading the way," said veteran Wendell Rivens.
Next year the program is expected to be held at the Valdosta City School’s stadium.
Rivens said he plans to continue attending the program.
Officials said that the program has been going on for more than a decade.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.