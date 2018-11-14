Lee Co. school promotes safe and fun learning environment

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Staff at one south Georgia school system are promoting a safe and fun environment through the system’s Positive Behavior Intervention and Support system.
Students and teachers at Lee County Middle School East are working toward this by utilizing a new student reward system.
“Our motto here is R.O.C.K.: Respect, Ownership, Caution and Knowledge. So, when we see a student exemplifying one of those characteristics, we can scan their badge,” said Lesley Smith, 8th grade special education teacher.
Smith said the identification badges are new this school year. She added this new system gives the students instant gratification for behaving well.
Smith said the school listened to the students and improved their rewards.
“They give their input on things they like, things they don’t like, what they feel like is working so we can break that down and figure out what these kids will work hard for because at the end of the day, it’s about the kids,” said Smith.
Smith said this program is all about making progress as a school, one student at a time.
“We want to focus on helping kids be better kids because we often forget as adults that they are kids and so we want to treat them like kids. And reward them in a way that they will respond to,” said Smith.
If you would like to donate toward the student’s reward system, call Lee County Middle School East at (229) 903-3500.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.