$2K reward offered in capture of shooter in deadly Albany carjacking attempt

The owners of Woodall’s and Homerun Foods want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Patel family following the tragic shooting last Saturday night. This senseless crime must not ignored by our citizenry. As such, the Lanier and Woodall families are pledging $1,000 each for the capture and prosecution of the assailant in this abhorrent crime. Someone out there has information that will lead to his capture. Please search your heart and do the right thing to prevent future harm to our community. Again, the Patel family is in our prayers as they grieve their loss.

Jeff Lanier of the Brad Lanier Oil Co., Inc.