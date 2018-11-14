$2K reward offered in capture of shooter in deadly Albany carjacking attempt

This is the suspect the Albany Police Department is looking for in Saturday night's shooting. (Source: APD)
By Krista Monk | November 14, 2018 at 3:47 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 3:47 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The owners of Woodall’s and Homerun Foods are partnering up to find justice after an attempted carjacking in Albany turned tragic.

On Saturday, Dharmisthaben Patel, 33, died in what appeared to be an attempted carjacking/robbery at Devi’s Convenience Store in the 1400 Palmyra Road, APD officials said.

Now, the families of the Brad Lanier Oil Company and Woodall’s Convenience stores are working together to offer a reward for information that leads to the capture and prosecution of the shooter.

The two families are pledging $1,000 each for a total of $2,000.

The owners of Woodall’s and Homerun Foods want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Patel family following the tragic shooting last Saturday night. This senseless crime must not ignored by our citizenry. As such, the Lanier and Woodall families are pledging $1,000 each for the capture and prosecution of the assailant in this abhorrent crime. Someone out there has information that will lead to his capture. Please search your heart and do the right thing to prevent future harm to our community. Again, the Patel family is in our prayers as they grieve their loss.
Jeff Lanier of the Brad Lanier Oil Co., Inc.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

