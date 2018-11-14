$2K reward offered in capture of shooter in deadly Albany carjacking attempt

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The owners of Woodall’s and Homerun Foods are partnering up to find justice after an attempted carjacking in Albany turned tragic.
On Saturday, Dharmisthaben Patel, 33, died in what appeared to be an attempted carjacking/robbery at Devi’s Convenience Store in the 1400 Palmyra Road, APD officials said.
Now, the families of the Brad Lanier Oil Company and Woodall’s Convenience stores are working together to offer a reward for information that leads to the capture and prosecution of the shooter.
The two families are pledging $1,000 each for a total of $2,000.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
