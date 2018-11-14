Easterseals Southern Georgia unveils 2018 Christmas ornament

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard officially endorsed the 2018 Easterseals Christmas Ornament.
This year’s ornament features Theatre Albany.
It’s a 24-carat gold over brass and is the 27th in Easterseals' collectible series.
The ornament includes a collector’s case, the Easterseals logo, and a certificate of authenticity.
The money raised will benefit children and adults living with disabilities or special needs in the area.
To purchase an ornament call (229) 439-7061 or click here.
