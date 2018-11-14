Dougherty Co. works to get even more funding after Michael; considering purchase of former armory

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael could go on for the next few years in Southwest Georgia and Dougherty County is working to be proactive should another storm hit the area.
The Hazardous Mitigation Grant could help Dougherty County not only clean up now, but prepare for future natural disasters and help keep people safe.
That includes buying storm alert systems for areas in the county that currently don’t have any.
Roofs are still being repaired, yards are still being cleaned and homeowners are still looking for solutions after Hurricane Michael devastated the area weeks ago.
“Work hard as they could to get trees and stuff out of the roads, trash and debris and stuff,” said Tyrone Shorter, a resident.
Dougherty County leaders are working on that solution through the Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program.
“Which will fund recovery efforts in your community through unmet needs and mitigation,” said Mike McCoy, interim county administrator.
The grant program, which is a part of FEMA assistance, would not only aid the county in current storm recovery efforts, but could also help better prepare for future natural disasters.
“Apply for an early warning system for the unincorporated area,” said McCoy.
An early storm detection device exists in the city limits, but not out in other areas of the county.
The program also could help homeowners in other ways, according to officials.
“Offer citizens that were interested an opportunity to apply for the buyout program,” McCoy said.
If your home was in a flood zone and then severely damaged, you could potentially sell it to the federal government. Offering another way for homeowners to recover and move forward after the disastrous storm.
“Would be very beneficial for the citizens of Dougherty County and we were very grateful to have the resources in order to submit our application,” said McCoy.
But Shorter, who went through the January 2017 tornadoes and Hurricane Michael said he never lost hope after the storms.
“Well I had just seen how we could come together as a people. Albany really came together, really trying to get some of this stuff rectified,” Shorter said.
It could take up to two years before the county gets the added assistance.
Officials said the extra funding is especially needed now that the county has received their first bill for disaster relief.
The county hired Ceres right after Michael for emergency debris removal and disposal.
County officials have received a bill from the company for around $1.3 million.
McCoy said one of the most expensive parts of storm recovery is debris removal.
The county will have to pay for the work Ceres did before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took over the debris clean-up process.
“We don’t have to front finance the recovery effort that is being taken over by the Federal Government, and we are very grateful for that,” said McCoy.
County commissioners will have to vote to approve the company’s invoice at the next meeting on Monday.
Commissioners also reviewed the county possibly acquiring several acres of land from the state at a reduced price.
But there’s one condition with the purchase.
Dougherty County commissioners could be buying a little over four acres of land where the Georgia National Guard Armory used to be in the county.
If purchased, the county would own around 17 acres on Jefferson Street off of the Liberty Expressway.
The National Guard Armory Facility is still sitting vacant on North Monroe Street, after their move to the Marine Corps Logistics Base.
Commissioners are looking at a proposal to buy the facility.
The purchase would cost the county a little over $6,000.
The property has been declared for public use, meaning it can’t be used for economic development.
The county may have to pay more money to have the public use removed to develop as they want on the land, officials said.
“If this piece of property out there proves to be something valuable to the community in terms of development, economic development, that you could accumulate all of the pieces and then go back to the state and request that they relief the public use restriction,” said Spencer Lee, county attorney.
The county could also have to pay more money to have the public use removed to develop as they want on the land.
The county, Lee pointed out, may want to work with the City of Albany when it comes to future uses for the property.
