Defense requests change of venue for Ryan Duke trial

IRWIN CO., GA (WALB) - New motions have been filed in the case against Ryan Duke in Irwin County.
WALB confirmed via text that defense attorneys Ashleigh and John Merchant filed more motions for their client, Ryan Duke.
The motions include both a request for a change of venue and a request for hundreds of dollars from Irwin County to pay for an investigator to go through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s case file on Tara Grinstead’s disappearance.
Duke is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary and concealing the death of another.
Hearing dates are set for November 26 and 27 in Irwin County Superior Court, where the judge will hear multiple motions filed in his case.
Irwin County teacher and former beauty queen Tara Grinstead disappeared in 2005.
Duke was arrested in early 2017.
WALB is working to get copies of the new motions, and will update this story when those are received.
Bo Dukes, 34, was also arrested in connection to Grinstead’s disappearance.
Dukes is awaiting trial in Ben Hill County. He’s charged with concealing a death, tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
