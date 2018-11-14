Cordele police chief resigns

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Cordele Police Chief Rob Rodriguez confirmed to WALB he has submitted his resignation to the city Wednesday.
Rodriguez served more than two years as police chief in Cordele.
Rodriguez told WALB that after completing the FBI National Academy and with completion of his doctorate degree in public policy administration in the near future, he and his wife are looking to forward their careers in law enforcement, in hopes of changing the industry for the better.
Rodriguez said the upcoming transition “bittersweet.”
“Cordele is our family and we hate the fact that there has to be a change but in order to accomplish our goals, it’s just the natural progression,” said Rodriguez.
He and his family, Rodriguez added, have been extremely humbled at the opportunity to have served the citizens of Cordele.
Rodriguez’s last day as chief will be in mid-December. He said he does plan to help with the transition and help select another candidate for police chief.
WALB has reached out to Cordele’s city manager for comment and is waiting to hear back.
