Cookie-dunking for your convenience: Oreo releases Ultimate Dunking Set just in time for the holidays

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Milk and cookies is one of the most iconic combos of all time. But do you ever wish there was a less messy way to dunk your favorite cookies into a glass of cold milk?
Oreo is making your dream a reality.
You can now purchase the Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set just in time for Christmas.
The set, which sells for $17.98 at Walmart, features two mugs with a place to stack your Oreos, and two red tongs to dunk them in your milk.
Santa can now dunk the cookies you leave out for him with ease and no mess.
