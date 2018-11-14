Community safety officers to bolster APD’s presence in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is using new “community safety officers” to help fill staff shortages.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said these new positions are a force multiplier for the department.
It gives police officers the ability to spread out without compromising safety.
The community safety officers are patrolling the streets in Albany.
“These are non-sworn people who can go out and perform a lot of the duties that a sworn officer can do such as a report writing, processing scenes, taking accident reports and even doing general patrolling," explained Persley.
The officers don’t carry guns and are not sworn personnel.
Persely said those characteristics make community safety officers more approachable than uniformed police.
“This is an aggressive approach to the community. Some people just don’t want to interact with the police because they see the badge and see the gun and it’s intimidating," Persely explained.
Persely said that even though they have the new position, they still need the community’s help solving cases.
“We want the community to know that, yes, we do have challenges and we are not giving up on anything. We are going to continue to press forward," said Persely.
Persely first announced plans to integrate the community safety officer position back in April. He said they’ve seen a lot of interest since then, but there are a few part-time positions still open.
Anyone interested in applying for those can sign up at the Albany Police Department on West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
