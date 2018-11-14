Chilly temps move in as rain pushes out

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A few areas got a break from persistent light rain Tuesday evening. However still damp as light rain/drizzle continues across SWGA overnight. Temps hold steady in the 50s for a rather chilly raw Wednesday. Widespread moderate to heavy rain likely through the afternoon into Thursday morning. Expect estimated rainfall amounts of 2-4″ west of I-75 and 1-3″ along and east of the interstate. Rain ends midday Thursday followed by gradual clearing and highs only in the low 50s.