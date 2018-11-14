Chilly temps move in as rain pushes out

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A few areas got a break from persistent light rain Tuesday evening. However still damp as light rain/drizzle continues across SWGA overnight. Temps hold steady in the 50s for a rather chilly raw Wednesday. Widespread moderate to heavy rain likely through the afternoon into Thursday morning. Expect estimated rainfall amounts of 2-4″ west of I-75 and 1-3″ along and east of the interstate. Rain ends midday Thursday followed by gradual clearing and highs only in the low 50s.
Finally bright sunshine takes over Friday. Along with the dry conditions below average temperatures hold. Mornings rather chilly with lows mid-upper 30s and afternoons cool as highs only reach low-upper 50s into the weekend. An extended dry period continues with moderating temperatures lows return to the 40s and highs upper 60s near 70 Sunday into early week.
