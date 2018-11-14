Bridge closed in Grady County

GRADY CO., GA (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia county is taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of its residents.
Grady County officials said they’re completely removing the existing bridge on Old Thomasville Road. They said this process could take upwards of nine months, which has taken some residents like Lary Murkerson by surprise.
“Well, we’re not happy about it," said Murkerson.
Officials said Bold Springs Road is the alternate route. Which is about one mile from the bridge.
“Old Thomasville is highly used by a lot of people who use it to go through Thomasville. So, it’ll be nice when it gets back in," said Murkerson.
Stanley Elkins, the Grady County Road Department superintendent, said a few years ago, Cairo suffered through many tropical storms, causing severe damage to the structure of the bridge.
So, the Georgia Department of Transportation insisted the bridge be rebuilt for safety purposes.
Murkerson said he’s glad to know the bridge will no longer be a safety hazard.
“All bridges have to be repaired at some place, some time. And it was time for it, so we need to get it fixed," said Murkerson.
It’s expected that after nine months of intense labor, there will be a completely new bridge for drivers to use.
