Boil water advisory issued for Cairo

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - The City of Cairo is under a boil water advisory until further notice, which is affecting the operation of local restaurants, according to Southwest Health District Environmental Health Director Justin Smith.
“We don’t know how long it will take to repair the broken pipe that is causing the problem,” said Smith. “As per EPD (Georgia Environmental Protection Division) rules, all permitted food service establishments that don’t have previously-approved water interruption plans cease operations immediately until the boil water advisory is lifted.”
Once the problem is resolved and the advisory is lifted, Smith recommended that establishments flush water through their water fixtures for three to five minutes before resuming regular business operations.
The Grady County School system released students at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning because of a water main break on the water line, according to the district’s Facebook page.
The break, which was from the City of Cairo to the city’s airport, would have caused the school system to be without water until noon or later Wednesday.
